Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $69.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.