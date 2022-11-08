Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bumble Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.