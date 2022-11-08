Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.97 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $30.97 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

