BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 744,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

