Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $850.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,200.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CABO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cable One from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $666.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $911.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.64. Cable One has a 1 year low of $647.10 and a 1 year high of $1,869.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 62.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, for a total transaction of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.