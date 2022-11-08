Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading Down 6%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.15 and last traded at $71.98. Approximately 11,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 283,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,016.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

