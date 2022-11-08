Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

