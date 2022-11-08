Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Cactus Stock Performance
WHD opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Institutional Trading of Cactus
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cactus (WHD)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.