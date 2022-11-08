Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

