Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 7,700 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $207,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 278,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,973. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $965.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caleres by 39.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $3,190,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

