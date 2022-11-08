Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price to C$4.75

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.55. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

