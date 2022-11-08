Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $34.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBWBF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

