Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $545.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

