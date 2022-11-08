Cannell & Co. Purchases 16,500 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 19.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,520,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

