Cannell & Co. Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

