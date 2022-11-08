Cantor Fitzgerald Trims WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price to $5.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $262.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 944,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in WM Technology by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 483,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

