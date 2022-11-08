Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.90

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 8071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capcom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capcom Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

