Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.44.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

