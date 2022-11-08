Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CSFB

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.45. 164,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$51.90.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,406,031.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

