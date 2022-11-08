Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $1.35 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.83 or 0.07210405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00086325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00066545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,120,196,047 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,776,740 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

