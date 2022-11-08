Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.