CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MTBCO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

MTBCO opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02.

Insider Activity

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $143,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $143,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,839.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock worth $353,832 over the last 90 days.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Stories

