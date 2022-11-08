CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares in the company, valued at $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CareCloud by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

