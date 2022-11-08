Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.22 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAST opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

