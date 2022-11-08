Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$2.00 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 11,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,901. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.