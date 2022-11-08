CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $132.83 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $132.83 million and approximately $11,831.00 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00007119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,280.25 or 0.99934819 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023300 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00236139 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cashbackpro.net.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 1.34540406 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,856.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

