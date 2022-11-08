Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

CAT stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.84. 103,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.14 and its 200-day moving average is $193.35.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

