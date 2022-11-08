Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Maxim Group

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 276.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.