Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $49.57 million and approximately $431,487.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,842,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

