Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGAU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.