Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 7.5 %

Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,837. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

