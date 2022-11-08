Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.7 %

Centerspace stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers International Group decreased their target price on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

