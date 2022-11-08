Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 7.4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 7,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -235.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 910,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Certara by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 91.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Certara by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 378,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,944,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

