Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
