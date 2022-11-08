Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

