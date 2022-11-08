Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

