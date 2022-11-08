Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.63.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
