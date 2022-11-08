Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.77

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.77 and last traded at $241.13, with a volume of 4768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

