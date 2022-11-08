Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.77

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.77 and last traded at $241.13, with a volume of 4768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.52.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73 and a beta of 1.48.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
