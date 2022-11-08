Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,669. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $240.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.