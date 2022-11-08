Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $620.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $620.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.35.
Charter Communications Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CHTR opened at $353.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.23.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Further Reading
