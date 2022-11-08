Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $620.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $620.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $512.35.

Shares of CHTR opened at $353.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.23.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

