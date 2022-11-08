Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $437.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $353.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $706.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

