Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

