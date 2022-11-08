Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.78 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.