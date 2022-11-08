Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 2.2 %
REFI stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
