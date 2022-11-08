Chiliz Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,006,972,847 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

