China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.06. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

