Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 15.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Up 0.9 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average is $277.33. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.92.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

