Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CI. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $324.37 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $328.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.