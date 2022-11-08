Citigroup Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,061 shares of company stock valued at $11,397,336 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 905.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

