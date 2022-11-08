City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 14,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,266. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

