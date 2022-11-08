CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after acquiring an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.90. 132,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.