CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 55,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

