Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.51 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $50.51 million and $2.64 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

